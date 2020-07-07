Retail sales have been hit hard by the covid pandemic. But how hard? The last fortnight of June saw a drop of 67% year on year, according to a survey conducted by the Retailers’ Association of India (RAI). This contraction was aalmost as severe on high streets (62%) as in malls (77%).

Even as India’s lockdown has been eased and malls in some cities have reopened, footfalls are scarce. Most of these shopping arcades claim to be following strict safety protocols, but consumers are wary of them. Air-conditioned spaces are seen as high-risk zones for airborne coronaviral infection, and this puts malls at a disadvantage. But income anxiety has held shoppers back as well. Back in 2001, when Estée Lauder’s chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder coined the term “Lipstick Effect", he was talking about a particular kind of consumer behaviour: people would still spend money on small purchases, such as lipstick, even if they had a cash crunch. Today, many shops are witnessing such sales. But higher priced items seem stuck on shelves and hangers.

Interestingly, though, categories such as food and groceries, consumer durables and furniture have shown signs of recovery in June. As several offices extend their work-from-home policies to the rest of the year, households seem to be adapting to this by redoing their indoors. Bedrooms are getting desks and filing cabinets, while kitchens are getting new appliances as cooking aids. But much of it is being ordered online.





