Don’t shop, lest you drop

Even as India’s lockdown has been eased and malls in some cities have reopened, footfalls are scarce. Most of these shopping arcades claim to be following strict safety protocols, but consumers are wary of them. Air-conditioned spaces are seen as high-risk zones for airborne coronaviral infection, and this puts malls at a disadvantage. But income anxiety has held shoppers back as well. Back in 2001, when Estée Lauder’s chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder coined the term “Lipstick Effect", he was talking about a particular kind of consumer behaviour: people would still spend money on small purchases, such as lipstick, even if they had a cash crunch. Today, many shops are witnessing such sales. But higher priced items seem stuck on shelves and hangers.