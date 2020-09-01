Don’t turn telecom into a two-horse race

The big question thus is will Vodafone-Idea be able to survive? It could, provided its owners infuse fresh capital. Also, it will have to substantially raise tariffs to stay in business. This, however, will be risky in a price-sensitive market; with Jio holding tariffs low, such a move could send subscribers porting out. The government perhaps needs to intervene. It could introduce a floor price below which tariff shouldn’t be allowed to be set, and also defer spectrum liabilities. This might be the only way to ensure India’s telecom market does not turn into a two-horse race.