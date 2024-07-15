Mint Quick Edit | The attempt on Trump's life stands out
Summary
- Campaigning to be elected US president again, Donald Trump had a narrow escape. It’s mostly heroes of the Left who’ve been targets of political violence. Either way, at moments like these, we should recall not just Gandhi’s words, but Lennon’s too.
Campaigning to be elected US president again, Donald Trump had a narrow escape on Saturday as a bullet apparently aimed at him grazed his right ear, from which oozing blood was captured on camera as security officers formed a ring around him and whisked him to safety. It’s a relief that the attacker, identified as a 20-year-old local after he was killed by officers, missed his mark, although it’s tragic that an onlooker died and two others were grievously injured.