Mint Quick Edit | The attempt on Trump's life stands out

Other political targets in the US have mostly been heroes of the Left, such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and English singer John Lennon (shot in New York), all of whom were seen as radical social reformers. This is a solemn moment not just for the US, but all democracies, a time for us to recall Mahatma Gandhi’s insistence on truth and non-violence. And, yes, also Lennon’s call for “nothing to kill or die for".