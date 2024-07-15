Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | The attempt on Trump's life stands out

Mint Quick Edit | The attempt on Trump's life stands out

Livemint

  • Campaigning to be elected US president again, Donald Trump had a narrow escape. It’s mostly heroes of the Left who’ve been targets of political violence. Either way, at moments like these, we should recall not just Gandhi’s words, but Lennon’s too.

That America has far too many guns around has long been obvious.

Campaigning to be elected US president again, Donald Trump had a narrow escape on Saturday as a bullet apparently aimed at him grazed his right ear, from which oozing blood was captured on camera as security officers formed a ring around him and whisked him to safety. It’s a relief that the attacker, identified as a 20-year-old local after he was killed by officers, missed his mark, although it’s tragic that an onlooker died and two others were grievously injured.

Campaigning to be elected US president again, Donald Trump had a narrow escape on Saturday as a bullet apparently aimed at him grazed his right ear, from which oozing blood was captured on camera as security officers formed a ring around him and whisked him to safety. It’s a relief that the attacker, identified as a 20-year-old local after he was killed by officers, missed his mark, although it’s tragic that an onlooker died and two others were grievously injured.

That America has far too many guns around has long been obvious. It has a history of assassinations, too. What makes this ghastly attempt stand out is that its target was a polarizing leader of the Right. Sure, Ronald Reagan survived a bid to assassinate him too, but his rightist politics differed.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

That America has far too many guns around has long been obvious. It has a history of assassinations, too. What makes this ghastly attempt stand out is that its target was a polarizing leader of the Right. Sure, Ronald Reagan survived a bid to assassinate him too, but his rightist politics differed.

Also read: Donald Trump assassination suspect Thomas Crooks used AR-15-style rifle, had bomb-making materials: What we know so far

Other political targets in the US have mostly been heroes of the Left, such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and English singer John Lennon (shot in New York), all of whom were seen as radical social reformers. This is a solemn moment not just for the US, but all democracies, a time for us to recall Mahatma Gandhi’s insistence on truth and non-violence. And, yes, also Lennon’s call for “nothing to kill or die for".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.