Don’t mix up goals

Last week’s violent protests over India’s newly unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces were among the worst India has seen. This is a cause for dismay as much as a sign of how restive our youth have grown for jobs. Its political portrayal as largesse for the youth was avoidable. This is about what the forces need, after all, not an employment fair. And what our defence apparatus needs is a superior teeth-to-tail ratio, so that we can respond well to security threats. This should be the focus.
China’s economy has reached a stage that is letting it take its forces high-tech, a makeover that’ll have fewer soldiers, but wired up and equipped like US combatants who often look as heavily geared as astronauts. America was pushed that way by labour scarcity and body-bag aversion; China wants to be its archrival in military affairs. In contrast, we have a job shortage, even as keeping up with our principal adversary necessitates modernization within budget constraints. It’s a tough nut to crack, made harder by a public conflation of strategic and populist objectives. The latter, though, mustn’t weaken India’s preparedness for warfare of the future. That’s myopic.
