Don’t mix up goals

Last week’s violent protests over India’s newly unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces were among the worst India has seen. This is a cause for dismay as much as a sign of how restive our youth have grown for jobs. Its political portrayal as largesse for the youth was avoidable. This is about what the forces need, after all, not an employment fair. And what our defence apparatus needs is a superior teeth-to-tail ratio, so that we can respond well to security threats. This should be the focus.

