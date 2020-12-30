Don’t rush those jabs

Even as anxiety grows over the new coronavirus strain that popped up in the UK having made its way into India, there is some encouraging news from London. On Wednesday, the British regulator of healthcare products granted emergency-use approval to the covid vaccine developed by Oxford University with AstraZeneca. This is the one that Pune-based Serum Institute of India has already produced in bulk, a claimed 50 million doses, and has been conducting clinical trials among Indians for.

Now that Covishield, as it’s called here, has got a UK nod, pressure on our government will increase to okay it for India as quickly as possible. Its easy affordability and useability even in the absence of ultra-cold storage infrastructure have already seen many pin their hopes on it. But our regulator should weigh all the data on it carefully. The credibility of any vaccine needs to be high for its wide adoption. So long as the outcome of local test results are not publicly known, and clarity is not offered on the likelihood of various side effects, doubts among even a few may get in its way. It’s better to have all jabs fully tested here for safety and efficacy than to rush them out.

