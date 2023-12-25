Drone attacks: High alert on the high seas
Summary
- If the recent attacks are loose-cannon hits, we must shield our interests. If there’s something more sinister afoot that has put India in the cross-hairs of adversaries acting in concert, then we must stay on higher alert.
Are ripples of hostility from the Gaza War reaching Indian shores? Over the weekend, an oil tanker with 25 Indians on board—all confirmed safe—was struck by a drone in the Red Sea, according to the US, which is patrolling this trade route being disrupted by Yemen’s Iran-sponsored Houthi militia. Hours earlier, a Mangalore-bound ship suffered a drone attack off the coast of Gujarat, making India rush armed forces to its defence.