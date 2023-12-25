Drone attacks: High alert on the high seas

The US pointed at Iranian territory as the drone’s origin. Interpreting this in the context of Tehran’s warnings asking Israel’s backers to back off only adds to an air of mystery over what’s going on. While Red Sea attacks by an Iranian proxy group hint of an attempt to widen the Israel-Hamas conflict, threatening ships on India’s side of the Arabian Sea appears to serve no strategic purpose for Israel’s opponents, even if the particular vessel targeted had an Israeli link, unless a larger geopolitical plot is unfolding as a global rupture worsens.

