New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has cause for relief, with India’s government finally okaying the conversion of the telecom operator’s dues into equity. As reported, the Centre will receive shares worth ₹16,133 crore, which will add up to a stake of nearly 33%, making it a joint owner along with UK-based Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group. Public shareholders are relieved, too. Vi’s share price zoomed in Monday’s market trading, as the move represents a rescue after the company’s finances were stretched to the snapping point by an adverse judicial outcome on what it owed the Indian treasury. The idea was to stop the sector from slipping into a duopoly of Reliance Jio and Airtel. Such a bailout has been in the works since 2021, but the government’s insistence on fresh financial commitments by private promoters seems to have caused a delay. For the arrangement to fulfil its purpose, Vi, which has lately been losing subscribers, must leap back into contention as a player that can rival the big two. This is not a sector in which we can afford lost competitive intensity. The country’s digital future depends to an extent on wireless data services offered by a multiplicity of providers.