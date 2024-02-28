Economic reforms may be the capex nudge India Inc needs
Summary
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the corporate sector to increase private capital expenditure and participate in India's economic growth. Animal spirits have been missing too long.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged industry to “join in a big way" the national effort to push India’s growth trajectory higher. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, she said that global investments are flowing to India and called on India Inc to look for greater joint-venture partnerships around the world. “You are here, you are watching the situation, watching the flow of investment capital," she said.