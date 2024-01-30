Economic review: Brace for AI

Just before Thursday’s interim budget, India’s finance ministry has put out an economic review that looks back at key achievements of government policy and examines our growth prospects. Among the broad challenges it outlines as we seek to accelerate progress, it touches upon an artificial intelligence (AI) threat to jobs, especially in the services sector, and the task of ensuring a skilled workforce.

It’s a high-buzz topic. While AI might help us educate students better in an effort to overcome our alarming learning gaps, how it might impact employment in the country is subject to significant uncertainty. A large-scale takeover of paid roles by AI tools is within the realm of possibility. The West’s technology thrust has a context of labour scarcity and immigration anxiety, while a major Indian business advantage has long been low wage costs amid an abundance of workers.

The difference goes against us. Sure, AI will create new jobs globally, but it’s not clear if India will be a net gainer from a labour-market transformation. As geopolitical rivalry drives AI’s cutting edge, China plans to take on the US in it, while Indian forays into this fast emerging field have only just begun. We must catch up.