Economic review: Brace for AI
Summary
- The finance ministry’s pre-budget review does well to speak of AI’s potential impact on Indian jobs. We need to get AI-savvy fast, even if India has only just begun its foray into this field.
Just before Thursday’s interim budget, India’s finance ministry has put out an economic review that looks back at key achievements of government policy and examines our growth prospects. Among the broad challenges it outlines as we seek to accelerate progress, it touches upon an artificial intelligence (AI) threat to jobs, especially in the services sector, and the task of ensuring a skilled workforce.