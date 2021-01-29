Economic Survey: India's unfair credit rating

That rating agencies rarely get credit quality right was exposed by that crisis, and even in India, they have been found to be well behind the curve in almost every default crisis. Another problem with these agencies is their pro-cyclical behaviour that is often seen to aggravate crises and fuel bubbles. They are too lenient when the times are good, and too harsh when economic conditions worsen, making booms and busts that much more dramatic. Yet, the alphabet string of letters they label businesses and economies with shape not just credit but investment decisions globally. The reason that India may be justified in its complaint, though, has little to do with size. Unless the country has the exorbitant privilege of printing the world's reserve currency, as the US has, there is nothing special that ensures a large economy will always repay what it owes. Our grouse should revolve around the country's flawless repayment record. The last time we were on the verge of a sovereign default, in 1991, we reformed our economy (with a nudge from the International Monetary Fund). Today, the country has foreign exchange reserves in excess of $584 billion, while its total external debt, including that of the private sector, is a shade over $556 billion. Somehow, we still find that Indian borrowers must pay higher rates of interest overseas than they would have to with a better rating. Global rating agencies need to overhaul their methodology to better reflect reality.