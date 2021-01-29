Economic Survey: V-shaped recovery ahead

Close on the heels of the International Monetary Fund taking note of a stronger-than-expected recovery in the India, its optimism has been backed by the country’s Economic Survey for 2020-21. The document, which is presented every year by the chief economic adviser (CEA) to the finance ministry just before the annual budget is placed before lawmakers in Parliament, sees a V-shaped recovery already underway in our economy. Gross domestic product (GDP), according to it, will rise 11% in 2021-22, rebounding sharply from a 7.7% decline expected this fiscal year. “These conservative estimates reflect upside potential that can manifest due to the continued normalisation in economic activities as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines gathers traction," says the survey, authored by a team led by CEA Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian.

Such a recovery seems in line with what economic indicators have broadly been pointing to. The purchasing managers’ index readings, for instance, or automobile sales in recent months for that matter, have displayed a robustness reflective of a fast normalization. This has been made possible by declining covid cases, which have enabled commercial activity to bounce back, as businesses seek to make up for lost ground due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. With vaccinations now well underway, the normalization process should only gather pace.

GDP growth on a nominal basis, or without adjusting for inflation, is pegged by the survey at 15.4% in 2021-22. This is healthy and should portend well for tax collections, which typically show a close correlation with the number, as well as the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP. While the economy seems to have turned a corner, challenges still remain. Fresh waves of covid have sent some countries back into lockdown. India seems relatively safe, and the survey has an extensive chapter devoted to the strategy employed by India, drawn from the work of Nobel winners Hansen & Sargent. India has been a global "outlier" on tackling covid, according to the survey. Analysts, however, may want to put its assumptions on the vast gaps shown between our actual numbers and expected infections (and deaths) to close scrutiny.

