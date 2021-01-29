Economic Survey: V-shaped recovery ahead

GDP growth on a nominal basis, or without adjusting for inflation, is pegged by the survey at 15.4% in 2021-22. This is healthy and should portend well for tax collections, which typically show a close correlation with the number, as well as the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP. While the economy seems to have turned a corner, challenges still remain. Fresh waves of covid have sent some countries back into lockdown. India seems relatively safe, and the survey has an extensive chapter devoted to the strategy employed by India, drawn from the work of Nobel winners Hansen & Sargent. India has been a global "outlier" on tackling covid, according to the survey. Analysts, however, may want to put its assumptions on the vast gaps shown between our actual numbers and expected infections (and deaths) to close scrutiny.