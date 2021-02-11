Economic ties next?

After a nine-month standoff in Ladakh with Chinese forces, hope of a cooling-off has finally emerged, with both adversaries having confirmed their military disengagement at Pangong Tso in carefully coordinated phases. Given the covid crisis, Himalayan hostilities were the last thing either country could risk. This truce is being effected with India “not conceding anything", defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, though a cloud hangs over the question of whether we lost control over some land.

The more relevant issue right now is what it means for India’s economic relations with China, whose economy now looks set to become the world’s largest in less than a decade, heralding the ‘Asian Century’, as it were. After the summer clashes, we banned more than 200 Chinese apps, tried to stanch investment from the People’s Republic and denied it both business and market access to the extent feasible. There’s no word if a reversal of these ‘sanctions’ is under consideration. It looks unlikely. The reason offered for forcing those apps out of India was that they were “prejudicial" to our national security. If so, this could not have changed. Still, New Delhi and Beijing should not lose sight of our joint need to repair business ties.

