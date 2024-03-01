Economy on fire: India's GDP revised up again
Summary
- At 7.6%, the latest growth estimate for 2023-24 is better than the 7.3% the government had earlier predicted, although our growth needs to be broader based. The farm sector has stagnated.
India’s official gross domestic product (GDP) growth data suggests the economy is on fire, even if not firing on all cylinders. At 7.6%, the latest growth estimate for 2023-24 is better than the 7.3% the government had earlier predicted, which itself was an upward surprise. At this rate, the current fiscal year will mark quite a pick-up from 2022-23, when the economy grew a revised 7% (down from 7.2%) and many had expected it to lose pace thereafter.