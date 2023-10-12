Economy: Two cheers

It’s a double dose of positive news. Inflation has receded into the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% tolerance range and industrial production has strengthened. The latter rose 10.3% from a year earlier in August, but it is the 5.02% year-on-year consumer inflation rate in September that’s in public focus. Retail inflation was at 7.44% in July and 6.83% in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September’s easing has a cool-off in tomato prices to thank in no small measure, after a summer of soaring prices amid monsoon vagaries that played havoc with supplies. Thankfully, vegetable prices in general have normalized, which has helped our headline inflation rate slip back under 6%. For an economy worried about rising borrowing costs, that’s a matter of relief. But RBI may not be done raising rates.

Governor Shaktikanta Das had in last week’s monetary policy review made it explicit that the central bank is chasing 4% as its target for inflation and would not be satisfied with readings under 6%. Reasonably rapid economic growth, reinforced by robust industrial output numbers, would give RBI the confidence to stay the course till its aim is met. This won’t happen soon, but would be worth the trouble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

