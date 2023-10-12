Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Economy: Two cheers

Economy: Two cheers

Livemint

  • Retail inflation was at 7.44% in July and 6.83% in August.

Retail inflation was at 7.44% in July and 6.83% in August.

It’s a double dose of positive news. Inflation has receded into the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% tolerance range and industrial production has strengthened. The latter rose 10.3% from a year earlier in August, but it is the 5.02% year-on-year consumer inflation rate in September that’s in public focus. Retail inflation was at 7.44% in July and 6.83% in August.

September’s easing has a cool-off in tomato prices to thank in no small measure, after a summer of soaring prices amid monsoon vagaries that played havoc with supplies. Thankfully, vegetable prices in general have normalized, which has helped our headline inflation rate slip back under 6%. For an economy worried about rising borrowing costs, that’s a matter of relief. But RBI may not be done raising rates.

Governor Shaktikanta Das had in last week’s monetary policy review made it explicit that the central bank is chasing 4% as its target for inflation and would not be satisfied with readings under 6%. Reasonably rapid economic growth, reinforced by robust industrial output numbers, would give RBI the confidence to stay the course till its aim is met. This won’t happen soon, but would be worth the trouble.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 10:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.