Opinion | Education overhaul

After a gap of 34 years, India’s education policy is set to get a major makeover. On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a New Education Policy. With vast changes planned, its adoption could result in a significant transformation of India’s education system. As reported, it aims to universalize education gradually, introduce a new curricular and pedagogical structure, offer students a better range of subjects, promote regional languages and improve governance. At higher levels, the new policy may even open the field up to foreign universities of repute.

If implemented well, it could address many of the ills that Indian education suffers from, and create a foundation for an economy that must adapt to the information age. Yet, its success will lie in its finer details. How clearly the policy lays down specific objectives and the means to achieve them will determine the level of support it gets. This is crucial, given that suspicions within academia of a particular ideological inclination seem to have trailed the project for half a decade. It must pass the test of acceptability across a diverse cross-section of India. Like our Constitution, its neutrality must speak for itself.

