Election synchrony: Convenient or costly?
Summary
- A panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report on simultaneous national and state elections to President Droupadi Murmu. It explains how it can be achieved, but will it result in many more elections?
A panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has submitted an over-18,000-page report on simultaneous national and state elections to President Droupadi Murmu. It is, in brief, an endorsement of the idea and lays down how it may be implemented. It suggests that polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies be held simultaneously as the first step, followed by local-body elections within 100 days.