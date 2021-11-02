Electoral straws

Opposition parties may be tempted to showcase these as a reflection of a shift in India’s popular mood away from the dominant BJP, disenchanted by its performance at the Centre, especially after covid bungles, an economic contraction last year from which large numbers are still reeling, and a relentless rise in fuel costs. Yet, it would be an error on the part of the ruling party’s opponents if they read too much anti-incumbency in the latest poll outcomes. They offer a sample that is rather too unrepresentative, statistically, of the country. Moreover, these polls did not see Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campaign trail, and experience suggests he wields sufficient sway to make a big difference. The real bellwether for our general elections will be how parties fare in Uttar Pradesh next year.