Electric safety

Electric safety1 min read . 21 Apr 2022
EV-makers need to double down on quality control, while the government should not over-tighten regulation in response. Slipping into an inspector raj could upset the best-laid plans of private EV makers.
After a series of safety scares that sprang from faulty electric vehicles (EVs), the government seems to have gone into overdrive to set things right. Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said new guidelines for EV quality will soon be notified, and if companies are found negligent in their processes, they will be heavily penalized. Gadkari also asked EV makers to voluntarily recall defective vehicles.
That seems a fair expectation, as even conventional vehicle manufacturers recall vehicles to fix faults. More importantly, for the sake of India’s climate goals, we can’t afford to let safety fears hold the EV market back, which has shown signs of reaching what could be a take-off point in the two-wheeler segment. Each reported incident of a battery conflagration must be probed, and assurances made that this technology is not a fire hazard. India’s rush for EV conversion must not get short-circuited by consumer anxiety. EV-makers need to double down on quality control, while the government should not over-tighten regulation in response. Slipping into an inspector raj could upset the best-laid plans of private EV makers. They have their brand images at stake, after all, at a key stage of market emergence.
