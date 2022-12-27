Enable boosters

With covid cases reported to be exploding in some countries, notably China, anxiety over the pandemic has gone up. While we in India are not as badly exposed to risks as people in China are, given our vaccine coverage and natural immunity from past exposure, health authorities do not want to take chances. This week, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors and public health experts to discuss how best to keep the country safe. The IMA urged the government to let people take a second booster dose. Considering it has been about a year since the first booster dose was widely administered as part of the state-run programme, it may help if a fresh jab of immunity is offered, especially to healthcare and other frontline workers. Others who are relatively vulnerable would benefit too. But how many people will actually come forth to take a jab is unclear, given that the last booster offered wasn’t in much demand. Maybe a nasal vaccine can fight such inertia. Either way, we must open up vaccine availability fully to anyone who wants renewed protection. An mRNA shot, for example, shouldn’t take a foreign trip.

