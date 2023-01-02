End 2022 cheer

New Delhi: Last calendar year came to a reassuring end for India’s economy, with a double bonanza of big gains posted on the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and count of passenger vehicles sold. The PMI in December surged to an over two-year high of 57.8 from November’s 55.7, while car dispatches climbed 23% to a record of nearly 3.8 million units in 2022. This industry’s fortunes indicate easing pandemic-related troubles, especially a semiconductor crunch that had slowed assembly lines. The spring in car sales had an element of pandemic-repressed demand being released. It also showed a skew towards fancier vehicles in comparison with past sales patterns. Just how permanent any shift is, remains a matter of guesswork, though. Since the automobile industry contributes hugely to Indian manufacturing, the high PMI reading isn’t much of a surprise. The challenge is to sustain an industrial momentum even as the world stares at a recession. Strong local sales will have to make up for weak exports. While it’s impossible to escape global factors, they’d matter a lot less if a domestic recovery in demand gets more broad-based than we’ve seen so far.

