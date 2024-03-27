End the Gaza war
On Monday, for the first time since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the instant and unconditional release of hostages, and expanded flow of aid to the besieged territory. The vote went through because Israel’s chief backer, the US, abstained instead of using its veto against the 14 countries in favour of the proposal.