Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  End the Gaza war

End the Gaza war

Livemint

  • On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the instant and unconditional release of hostages, and expanded flow of aid. The US abstained, letting the vote go through, but Israel may be correctly betting it won’t enforce the UN’s will.

The vote for an immediate ceasefire went through because Israel’s chief backer, the US, abstained instead of using its veto against the 14 countries in favour of the proposal.

On Monday, for the first time since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the instant and unconditional release of hostages, and expanded flow of aid to the besieged territory. The vote went through because Israel’s chief backer, the US, abstained instead of using its veto against the 14 countries in favour of the proposal.

Over 30,000 lives are reckoned to have been lost so far in Israeli attacks on Gaza in response to last year’s terror strikes by Hamas militants, but Israel has not backed down. While its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office noted America’s “clear retreat" from its previous stance, it might be counting on Washington not to enforce the resolution.

If that works out as a safe bet, as looks likely, then it will hurt the UN’s prestige and expose the US to renewed criticism over its approach. The world urgently needs to intervene on behalf of hapless Palestinian civilians on that tiny patch of land, with adults of all genders and even children vulnerable to bombs as much as starvation. This war must stop. Will the US take action or keep backing its ally?

