On Monday, India’s Supreme Court turned down a plea for deferring the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to our top engineering institutes and also the National Entrance Eligibility Test for medical colleges. This, even as India’s covid count continues its inexorable rise. The apex court explained its ruling on the grounds that the future of students needs to be safeguarded. Since the lockdown was first imposed in late March, education has been disrupted across the country, and school leavers have indeed been anxious about forging careers for themselves by getting into prestigious institutes of higher learning. A delay would have dismayed many of them.

Yet, it’s not as if the petitioners had no valid points to make. For one, nobody is sure how safe test venues are, even if strict social-distancing protocols are put in place. Some students also need to travel to larger towns and cities to take these tests, even stay overnight in rented rooms. For another, not every student has been able to prepare properly for entrance exams, given our highly variable home conditions.

On safety, the court has been assured by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that all necessary precautions will be taken. An increase in the number of test centres—and ensuring one in every district—could plausibly solve some of the other practical problems. As for those who fear they’ve not had as good a chance to study as their better-off peers, perhaps they should consider taking a gap year. The very suggestion of it tends to make some parents recoil in shock, but a year “lost" now could be a career gained later.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via