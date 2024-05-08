E-rupee: Maximize its appeal
Summary
- India’s CBDC can be popularized in various ways, like offline access and programmability. But to challenge cash, RBI’s e-money will need to offer anonymity. To firm up such a promise, it’s best to legislate it.
India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has had a test run since 2022 and it’s heartening to see it evolve. The e-rupee may soon be made accessible even offline, which will enhance its ease of use. For an edge over UPI bank-to-bank transfers, the e-rupee could also be made programmable, so that a user can set instructions for it to move as desired. For this digital money to replace cash, however, it would need anonymity of use.