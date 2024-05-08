Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  E-rupee: Maximize its appeal

E-rupee: Maximize its appeal

Livemint

  • India’s CBDC can be popularized in various ways, like offline access and programmability. But to challenge cash, RBI’s e-money will need to offer anonymity. To firm up such a promise, it’s best to legislate it.

While RBI could go ahead and make its CBDC as appealing as it can, its anonymity would be more convincing as a promise if users are assured that it has the approval of elected representatives.

India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has had a test run since 2022 and it’s heartening to see it evolve. The e-rupee may soon be made accessible even offline, which will enhance its ease of use. For an edge over UPI bank-to-bank transfers, the e-rupee could also be made programmable, so that a user can set instructions for it to move as desired. For this digital money to replace cash, however, it would need anonymity of use.

India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has had a test run since 2022 and it’s heartening to see it evolve. The e-rupee may soon be made accessible even offline, which will enhance its ease of use. For an edge over UPI bank-to-bank transfers, the e-rupee could also be made programmable, so that a user can set instructions for it to move as desired. For this digital money to replace cash, however, it would need anonymity of use.

Transactions could be erased from the record by technology, as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. It would be better, though, if such a provision has legislative backing. While RBI could go ahead and make its CBDC as appealing as it can, its anonymity would be more convincing as a promise if users are assured that it has the approval of elected representatives. As the e-rupee is still a work-in-progress, this is a good time for the country to debate its design.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Transactions could be erased from the record by technology, as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. It would be better, though, if such a provision has legislative backing. While RBI could go ahead and make its CBDC as appealing as it can, its anonymity would be more convincing as a promise if users are assured that it has the approval of elected representatives. As the e-rupee is still a work-in-progress, this is a good time for the country to debate its design.

Should RBI aim for global success? To make headway, it must combine new utilities enabled by technology with the most attractive features of a classic currency. Purchasing-power retention is important, no doubt, but fully assured privacy could also help it succeed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.