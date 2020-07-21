After hectic negotiations, European Union leaders have finally agreed on a big stimulus plan aimed at rescuing the economies of the 27-member bloc from the impact of covid-19. As part of the deal, a €750 billion corona fund will be set up. The money is to be disbursed in the form of loans and grants linked to policy reforms by beneficiary states. In addition, a €1 trillion EU budget was also approved. All this has come after plenty of haggling and political drama, reminiscent of the euro zone’s crisis of a decade ago.

Ever since the EU’s adoption of a common currency in 1999, critics have wondered when the project would come apart. It’s very hard to operate a joint monetary policy if the fiscal policies of its members are at variance. Each government, after all, has its own interests to serve. Yet, somehow, when it comes to the crunch, better sense is seen to prevail and differences get sorted out. This time, too, a consensus has required the generosity of richer countries towards stragglers. As before, it has taken the cooperation of Germany and France to pull off a deal. Luckily for others, both have centrist leaders committed to an “ever closer union".

