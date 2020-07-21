Opinion | EU defies the odds

Ever since the EU’s adoption of a common currency in 1999, critics have wondered when the project would come apart. It’s very hard to operate a joint monetary policy if the fiscal policies of its members are at variance. Each government, after all, has its own interests to serve. Yet, somehow, when it comes to the crunch, better sense is seen to prevail and differences get sorted out. This time, too, a consensus has required the generosity of richer countries towards stragglers. As before, it has taken the cooperation of Germany and France to pull off a deal. Luckily for others, both have centrist leaders committed to an “ever closer union".