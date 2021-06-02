Export relief

Together with a 50%-plus rise in non-oil imports, which is indicative of demand in the manufacturing sector, that success highlights what we have going for us in an otherwise bleak scenario: external trade. Our economy will take longer to recover from the covid pandemic than we had expected at the start of this fiscal year, given the shock of a second wave of infections and slow pace of vaccinations, but large markets in the West have begun to bounce back. Exporters must make the most of this global opportunity. If labour-intensive goods get a boost, it could help mitigate a domestic employment crisis.

