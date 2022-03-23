Export upswing

This surge in shipments is remarkable because our goods exports had never reached even $350 billion in past years. This year, they blazed past 2020-21’s $291 billion, handily beating the pre-pandemic $313 billion of 2019-20 too. Given the export slump we suffered after globalization slowed in the aftermath of the West’s financial crisis, this is heartening. As a proportion of economic output, India had attained overall exports of about a quarter eight years ago. Since then, overseas sales of even a fifth had been a struggle. However, recent trends such as a Western-market resistance to Chinese-made products have spelt new opportunities for us. We must ensure that our slowly rising tariff barriers, some of them for inputs, do not get in the way of greater trade integration with the world. Almost no economy has emerged rapidly without export success.