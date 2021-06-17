External imbalance

In a monthly research paper, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has noted that “levels are often deceptive" and a better way to gauge our vulnerability is to look at specific indicators. The country’s net international investment position, for example, which is a measure of what’s greater, the foreign assets we hold or liabilities we owe. The latter exceed the former in our case by a figure that amounts to 12.9% of gross domestic product. Our reserves are sufficient to cover import bills for over a year, meet short-term repayments and stabilize the rupee. But the point made by the paper is worth noting. We usually run trade deficits, after all, and lend less than we borrow overseas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}