Facebook in the dock

The report claimed that the BJP benefited in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from promotional content loaded with falsehoods aimed at voters created by an ad agency owned by the corporate house and given privileged space by Facebook. If its content norms were bent for such an exercise, as charged, it would amount to an attempt by a foreign business to meddle with Indian democracy. Meta Platforms must come clean on these charges. Whether bias-free social-media apps can help resolve Congress’s woes, though, is another matter.