Facebook in the dock

1 min read.12:14 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )
If Facebook's content norms were bent for such an exercise, as charged, it would amount to an attempt by a foreign business to meddle with Indian democracy. Meta Platforms must come clean on these charges. Whether bias-free social-media apps can help resolve Congress’s woes, though, is another matter.
Social media was the target of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s ire on Wednesday when she said in Parliament that it was increasingly being deployed to “shape political narratives by leaders, political parties and their proxies". She mentioned Facebook, specifically, alleging its misuse by political proxies to spread disinformation. To support those allegations, Gandhi referred to an Al Jazeera report on the spadework done by The Reporters’ Collective in India that suggested a three-way operation of sorts involving the American social-media platform, a large Indian corporate house and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The report claimed that the BJP benefited in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from promotional content loaded with falsehoods aimed at voters created by an ad agency owned by the corporate house and given privileged space by Facebook. If its content norms were bent for such an exercise, as charged, it would amount to an attempt by a foreign business to meddle with Indian democracy. Meta Platforms must come clean on these charges. Whether bias-free social-media apps can help resolve Congress’s woes, though, is another matter.
