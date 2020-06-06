Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has said he would initiate a content policy review at the social media giant. The company has been under criticism from users as well as employees over its stance on US President Donald Trump’s controversial posts ever since the brutal killing of George Floyd by a cop incited outrage and anti-racism protests that spiralled into arson and looting in various American cities. Trump’s use of terms like “thugs" to describe protesters and messages warning of armed force against them sparked a furious debate over content moderation and censorship. Late last week, the White House had sought to reset the US rules in a way that would push online platforms to either not intervene at all in what gets posted or bear stiff legal liabilities for what they do allow.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Zuckerberg wrote that he was going to revisit “our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt". Also up for review are options for content seen to fall in grey zones that defy simple leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions. Twitter’s approach has been to flag tweets that need a fact check, as it did with some Trump posts (to the president’s fury). The microblog site even hid a tweet of his for allegedly “glorifying violence". Similar posts, Facebook was content to let pass—till Zuckerberg faced an internal rebellion of sorts.

Social media platforms are powerful shapers of public opinion today and have gotten away unregulated for the most part. They were envisaged to widen conversations, deepen democratic values and strengthen transparency, but seem to have been hijacked by powerful interest groups and political leaders with divisive agendas. Lies, propaganda and fake news, once put out on these sites, tend to assume a life of their own, often with horrific consequences, as we saw during the mob violence in Delhi earlier this year. Too many posts today threaten peace, liberty, and democracy, and these platforms cannot shrug as if they had nothing to do with it.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via