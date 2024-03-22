Fact check: Excessive oversight won't do any good
Summary
- India’s Supreme Court has stayed the government’s notification on setting up a fact-checking unit with the power to flag what it deems as false information related to the central government and its agencies on social media. The idea flew in the face of free speech.
On Thursday, India’s Supreme Court stayed the government’s notification on setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau with the power to flag what it deems as false information related to the central government and its agencies on social media platforms. The Centre had justified the idea as a regulatory move, effected through amended IT rules for digital intermediaries, against the menace of fake news.