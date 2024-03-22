Fact check: Excessive oversight won't do any good

But petitioners saw in it a threat to freedom of speech, accusing the Centre of trying to assume the role of “sole arbiter of truth." The top court ruled in favour of social media freedom, saying that such oversight of what people post would impact the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a). Together with Article 14, which promises equality before law, and Article 21, which grants us the right to life and personal liberty, free speech constitutes the Golden Triangle of India’s Constitution, on which Indian democracy is based.

While online lies do pose a problem, a state-run entity flagging material for platforms to tag as false or remove was a flawed approach, since the dispensation has an interest in how it’s spoken about socially.