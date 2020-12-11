Factories are humming again

India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 3.6% in October, over the same month in 2019, helped along by growth in manufacturing and electricity production. The IIP in October marks an improvement over the previous month, when it grew only 0.5%. This would seem to confirm signals that a tentative recovery that began with the gradual lifting of corona curbs has achieved a sustainable path (a third positive IIP reading would allow us to call it a trend) Manufacturing and electricity output during the month expanded 3.5% and 11.2%, respectively. Significantly, the capital goods sector grew 3.3%, a first since March. This suggests an investment pick-up, too.

India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 3.6% in October, over the same month in 2019, helped along by growth in manufacturing and electricity production. The IIP in October marks an improvement over the previous month, when it grew only 0.5%. This would seem to confirm signals that a tentative recovery that began with the gradual lifting of corona curbs has achieved a sustainable path (a third positive IIP reading would allow us to call it a trend) Manufacturing and electricity output during the month expanded 3.5% and 11.2%, respectively. Significantly, the capital goods sector grew 3.3%, a first since March. This suggests an investment pick-up, too.

The recovery seen in the numbers seems fairly broad-based, with infrastructure and constructions goods doing well, as also consumer durables and non-durables. Of these, durables got a bump-up from the festive season, but capital goods and infrastructure trends are more heartening for their ability to multiply incomes over time.

The recovery seen in the numbers seems fairly broad-based, with infrastructure and constructions goods doing well, as also consumer durables and non-durables. Of these, durables got a bump-up from the festive season, but capital goods and infrastructure trends are more heartening for their ability to multiply incomes over time. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The faster-than-expected normalization of business operations in India has prompted analysts to upgrade India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts. Nomura expects India to be Asia's fastest growing economy next year, projecting a growth figure of 9.9%. Yet, significant risks persist. Inflation remains a bugbear, for example, and unless it’s reined in, it could upset financial stability. India should not bounce out of its 2020-21 first-half recession only to face severe headwinds.