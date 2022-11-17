Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Faith, not force

Faith, not force

1 min read . 10:43 PM ISTLivemint
Let’s not judge it the way an award jury would, but by its impact on attitudes

To illustrate the absurdity of parents dictating their kids’ future, forcing them onto career paths that may or may not have anything to do with their interests or happiness, the brand loaded shelves at some trial supermarkets with ‘forced packs’

India’s Children’s Day usually means an overload of cliches as far as publicity campaigns go. But Bournvita, Cadbury’s chocolate-malt-mix milk additive, smashed through the clutter at the start of this week with a little social nudge. To illustrate the absurdity of parents dictating their kids’ future, forcing them onto career paths that may or may not have anything to do with their interests or happiness, the brand loaded shelves at some trial supermarkets with “forced packs". So the brand’s packaging get-up, complete with colour scheme and logo, was slapped onto faux egg cartons, toilet cleaner bottles, tissue boxes and other such jarring items. It caused shoppers to stop, stare and pick them up for a look—only to spot a printed message about packs forced to be what they’re not meant to be, just as millions of kids routinely are. “Let’s show faith, not force," was Bournvita’s sign-off for this campaign. The advertising clip snipped out of this nudge is on YouTube, being passed around among parents on social media and getting the brand into conversations. It’s the work of Ogilvy, an advertising agency. Let’s not judge it the way an award jury would, but by its impact on attitudes.

