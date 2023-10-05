Fast burn crisis

A report by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows just how bad global warming has got. This September was the hottest globally on record, with its temperature beating the month’s previous high in 2020 by 0.5° Celsius. August was a scorcher too, while July was simply the hottest ever month. Last month was 1.8° Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This summer has put 2023 on track to hit a warmest-ever-year record, with mean mercury levels seen exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1.4° Celsius. Yes, if that sounds close to the Paris goal of a 1.5° cap, it is, although only a sustained trend of such high readings over the next decade or so (to clip out blip effects) will confirm how close to that limit we already are. This year, the Pacific’s El Niño phenomenon saw warm water slop across that ocean to its American side, pushing up the mercury there, even as it had a drying effect on the Asian side, causing a drop in heat-relief rainfall in this part of the planet.

Whether this is a blip year or not, climate action cannot wait. And it’s important that a green transition finds political backing globally. CoP-28 will be an occasion to review our progress. The clock’s ticking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

