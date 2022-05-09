Can the world expect a “soft landing" as covid stimulus and war scarcities fuel inflation and push up the cost of credit? In its pandemic response, the US Fed had more than doubled its assets. Non-dollar monetary expansion was no less dramatic. In a global economy expected to reach $100 trillion in 2022, crisis lending by central banks exceeded $10 trillion by the end of 2021. Interest rates were set super-low, so as to pump cash around rather than strike a balance of savings and investment. It’s no wonder that private asset values got inflated, and now a reversal of easy money looks set to cause a big shake-up.