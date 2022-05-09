Fasten all seat belts1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2022, 12:34 AM IST
Financial markets are likely to suffer some jitters, with episodic flights of capital to safety that could hit assets in emerging markets prone to outflows, like India
Can the world expect a “soft landing" as covid stimulus and war scarcities fuel inflation and push up the cost of credit? In its pandemic response, the US Fed had more than doubled its assets. Non-dollar monetary expansion was no less dramatic. In a global economy expected to reach $100 trillion in 2022, crisis lending by central banks exceeded $10 trillion by the end of 2021. Interest rates were set super-low, so as to pump cash around rather than strike a balance of savings and investment. It’s no wonder that private asset values got inflated, and now a reversal of easy money looks set to cause a big shake-up.
Bond prices had caps placed by the fact that yields could not get too deeply negative, but other assets soared. That boom now looks shaky as inflation flares while bonds stage a yield recovery, market risks get repriced, unhedged bets turn grim, and debt quality weakens, thanks to panicky rear-guard hikes in policy rates. Financial markets are likely to suffer some jitters, with episodic flights of capital to safety that could hit assets in emerging markets prone to outflows, like India. After history’s biggest binge of fiat money creation ever, we must brace for volatile times.