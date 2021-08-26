Fastest app first

Big Tech in fintech may have profound implications. Software trends since the rise of Microsoft suggest that market dominance tends to reside at the consumer interface. Network effects of the internet only boosted the power of front-end engagement. As apps compete to be our digital gateways, those that attract our fingers first have a sharp edge, and American tech firms already have vast user bases in India. Regulatory restrictions apart, banks could conceivably end up as back-end suppliers to super-apps that control customer relationships. Banks with insufficient market appeal could pose other problems. The Reserve Bank of India will have to keep the country’s e-shift under close watch.

