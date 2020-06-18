FB-Jio data scan

Data businesses, unlike others, lend themselves to market dominance once they gain leadership. In industries that make physical products, a company’s input costs rise as output goes up. This limits how much it makes, and allows rivals to succeed. In digital markets, it costs virtually nothing to serve every extra customer. This spells infinitely increasing returns to scale that smaller competitors can’t match. Social networks have an added advantage, since everyone likes to cluster on the same platform. And if a market leader has vast troves of data that can be sliced and diced for analysis, its position is almost beyond challenge. Only a big innovation could disrupt the status quo. As of now, neither Facebook’s WhatsApp nor Reliance’s Jio need worry on that score.