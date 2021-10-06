FB whistle vs. words

OPEN APP
Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 10:53 PM IST Livemint

The former employee who blew the whistle contended that with a business model which must engage attention, it thrives on much that constitutes a civic threat and alleged that settings of algorithms at Facebook had even been tweaked to serve such profit-maximizing ends.

On Tuesday, Facebook’s social-media networks went on the blink but explaining this was the easy part. Hours after its stocks were battered amid whistleblower allegations of pursuing profits at the cost of people’s well-being, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg denied the charges, saying they’re “just not true". In an official post on his page, he said the company did care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. “The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical," he argued.

This is unlikely to quell concerns over the nature of Facebook’s influence on the world. The former employee who blew the whistle contended that with a business model which must engage attention, it thrives on much that constitutes a civic threat and alleged that settings of algorithms at Facebook had even been tweaked to serve such profit-maximizing ends. Polarization is good for business, by this logic, making its moderation mechanisms and oversight panel look like covers for an enterprise enriched by divisive passion-stirrers. With calls for the regulation of social media getting louder, Zuckerberg’s words alone won’t do.

