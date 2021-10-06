FB whistle vs. words

This is unlikely to quell concerns over the nature of Facebook’s influence on the world. The former employee who blew the whistle contended that with a business model which must engage attention, it thrives on much that constitutes a civic threat and alleged that settings of algorithms at Facebook had even been tweaked to serve such profit-maximizing ends. Polarization is good for business, by this logic, making its moderation mechanisms and oversight panel look like covers for an enterprise enriched by divisive passion-stirrers. With calls for the regulation of social media getting louder, Zuckerberg’s words alone won’t do.