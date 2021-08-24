The government is reportedly considering an okay for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India. If it goes ahead with the reported plan, it would let any single foreign investor buy a large stake in the company, perhaps ahead of its much-awaited share sale through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the report, any strategic investment in the country’s largest insurer by a foreign entity would be subject to an equity cap, though. Large pension funds in the West are among the entities that may be keen on a slice of our top insurer, whose hold on our market was not weakened by the entry of foreign insurers.