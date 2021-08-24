FDI gate to LIC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government is reportedly considering an okay for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India. If it goes ahead with the reported plan, it would let any single foreign investor buy a large stake in the company, perhaps ahead of its much-awaited share sale through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the report, any strategic investment in the country’s largest insurer by a foreign entity would be subject to an equity cap, though. Large pension funds in the West are among the entities that may be keen on a slice of our top insurer, whose hold on our market was not weakened by the entry of foreign insurers.

Earlier this year, India raised its FDI cap in insurance from 49% to 74%, but it didn't apply to LIC, as it's governed by a separate act of Parliament. LIC, which could be valued at ₹12-15 trillion, aims to hawk a 10% stake. Whether an IPO could rake in over ₹1 trillion in a span of a few days has been a matter of debate, especially with tech unicorns competing for public money. An FDI invitation could make sense in that context. The control implications, especially after further rounds of divestment, will need to be spelt out.

