Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >FDI gate to LIC

FDI gate to LIC

Premium
Earlier this year, India raised its FDI cap in insurance from 49% to 74%, but it didn’t apply to LIC, as it’s governed by a separate act of Parliament
1 min read . 24 Aug 2021 Livemint

LIC, which could be valued at 12-15 trillion, aims to hawk a 10% stake

The government is reportedly considering an okay for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India. If it goes ahead with the reported plan, it would let any single foreign investor buy a large stake in the company, perhaps ahead of its much-awaited share sale through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the report, any strategic investment in the country’s largest insurer by a foreign entity would be subject to an equity cap, though. Large pension funds in the West are among the entities that may be keen on a slice of our top insurer, whose hold on our market was not weakened by the entry of foreign insurers.

The government is reportedly considering an okay for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India. If it goes ahead with the reported plan, it would let any single foreign investor buy a large stake in the company, perhaps ahead of its much-awaited share sale through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the report, any strategic investment in the country’s largest insurer by a foreign entity would be subject to an equity cap, though. Large pension funds in the West are among the entities that may be keen on a slice of our top insurer, whose hold on our market was not weakened by the entry of foreign insurers.

Earlier this year, India raised its FDI cap in insurance from 49% to 74%, but it didn’t apply to LIC, as it’s governed by a separate act of Parliament. LIC, which could be valued at 12-15 trillion, aims to hawk a 10% stake. Whether an IPO could rake in over 1 trillion in a span of a few days has been a matter of debate, especially with tech unicorns competing for public money. An FDI invitation could make sense in that context. The control implications, especially after further rounds of divestment, will need to be spelt out.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Earlier this year, India raised its FDI cap in insurance from 49% to 74%, but it didn’t apply to LIC, as it’s governed by a separate act of Parliament. LIC, which could be valued at 12-15 trillion, aims to hawk a 10% stake. Whether an IPO could rake in over 1 trillion in a span of a few days has been a matter of debate, especially with tech unicorns competing for public money. An FDI invitation could make sense in that context. The control implications, especially after further rounds of divestment, will need to be spelt out.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!