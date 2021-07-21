Federal reverse

The cooperative sector in India has always been heavily politicized, with a complex web of interests at play. However, the broader issue at hand is New Delhi’s seeming overreach into state subjects. Though questions of federalism have arisen under previous administrations as well, Centre-state disputes have been far more pronounced under the current dispensation. Several opposition parties have charged the Centre with undue interference in state matters. Some of these may be motivated by politics. Still, one too many disputes have popped up to view them all through a plainly political prism. To ease tensions, the spirit of cooperative federalism must be revived.

