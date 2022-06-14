Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire-path recruits

Fire-path recruits

Those selected will get a salary, allowances, insurance cover and other benefits, but neither pension nor gratuity on the completion of their stint, though a fourth of them will be retained for regular ranks
1 min read . 14 Jun 2022Livemint

While the career uncertainty a large proportion would later face may be a put-off, private security services are a booming sector that could absorb them. Hopefully, the scheme will be a big draw

The government on Tuesday unveiled its Agnipath scheme under which 46,000 people aged between 17.5 and 21 will be inducted into India’s defence services for a four-year tenure. Those selected will get a salary, allowances, insurance cover and other benefits, but neither pension nor gratuity on the completion of their stint, though a fourth of them will be retained for regular ranks.

Given that the government’s pension bill forms a big part of its budget for our armed forces, the move should boost their numbers without a prolonged expense burden. The point of this recruitment drive is to ease a severe shortage of personnel that constrained India’s deployment capacity. As analysts have noted, we cannot compromise on our defence preparedness. Agnipath’s success will depend on how people respond. Given the vast numbers of job seekers across the country, we could expect them to flock in. While the career uncertainty a large proportion would later face may be a put-off, private security services are a booming sector that could absorb them. Hopefully, the scheme will be a big draw. We live in a tough neighbourhood. The country needs to stay on guard.

