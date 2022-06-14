Fire-path recruits

Given that the government’s pension bill forms a big part of its budget for our armed forces, the move should boost their numbers without a prolonged expense burden. The point of this recruitment drive is to ease a severe shortage of personnel that constrained India’s deployment capacity. As analysts have noted, we cannot compromise on our defence preparedness. Agnipath’s success will depend on how people respond. Given the vast numbers of job seekers across the country, we could expect them to flock in. While the career uncertainty a large proportion would later face may be a put-off, private security services are a booming sector that could absorb them. Hopefully, the scheme will be a big draw. We live in a tough neighbourhood. The country needs to stay on guard.